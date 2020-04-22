For the second consecutive week, Barron County reported six cases of COVID-19, and the county Department of Health and Human Services also reported that the individuals who came down with the disease have been released from isolation.
The State Department of Health Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set guidelines on when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be released from isolation, the county DHHS reported.
In order to be released, three things must happened:
It must be at least seven days since the symptoms started.
They must be free of fever without using fever reducing medications for three days.
Symptoms of acute illness, such as cough or fatigue, must be improving.
All individuals released from isolation have met these requirements, DHHS reported.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health Services will implement a “Badger Bounce Back” plan to reopen the state, based on “a goal of 85,000 coronavirus tests per week, averaging about 12,000 tests per day,” according to an announcement by Gov. Tony Evers.
Once testing goals are met, the state will follow a three-phase plan:
• Phase One will include allowing mass gatherings of up to 10 people; restaurants opening with social distancing requirements; removal of certain restrictions including retail restrictions for Essential Businesses and Operations; additional operations for non-essential businesses; K-12 schools to resume in- person operation; and child care settings resuming full operation.
• Phase Two will include allowing mass gatherings of up to 50 people; restaurants resuming full operation; bars reopening with social distancing requirements; non-essential businesses resuming operations with social distancing requirements; and post- secondary education institutions may resume operation.
• Phase Three will resume all business activity and gatherings, with minimal protective and preventative measures in place for the general public and more protective measures for vulnerable populations.
“The state will be looking for a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms reported within a 14-day period, and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period,” the governor’s office reported.
“When the state has seen these efforts be successful, Wisconsin can begin to turn the dial, re-open the state, and get businesses and workers back on their feet.”
