Barron County’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a so-called “Local Health Ordinance,” will be on the agenda of today’s monthly meeting of the Barron County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee.
According to agenda information, no action is expected on a proposed ordinance that would require people to wear protective face coverings, and would limit the number of individuals allowed in bars, restaurants and other small businesses.
The meeting takes place during a time when COVID-19 cases have increased sharply in Barron County. From 30 confirmed cases at the beginning of June, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 260 by Monday morning, Aug. 3, according to the county Health and Human Services department.
Whether counties have the lawful authority to do that, and whether the ordinance would withstand a legal challenge if enacted, are still unanswered questions, according to material provided for today’s Executive Committee meeting.
In notes for today’s meeting, Jeff French, county administrator, advised supervisors to wait until the Wisconsin Counties Association investigates the history of “local health ordinances,” and what kind of power the ordinance gives counties to enforce more stringent rules in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association is expected to publish the results of its study by this Friday, Aug. 7.
Once the document is published, it is recommended that county authorities follow a five-step process:
• Distribute and review the Wisconsin Counties Association position paper.
• Post the document for public review.
• Let the County Board Health and Human Services Committee decide when to consider the plan -- either at a special meeting or its next regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 27.
• Depending on what the Health and Human Services Committee does, decide if or when the Executive Committee will consider the ordinance.
• Decide whether the full County Board will consider the ordinance.
New cases reported
On Aug. 3, the Health and Human Services Department reported 19 new cases since Thursday, July 30. All 19 new cases are isolating at home, the announcement said.
Some of the new cases were related to an outbreak reported last week at Seneca Foods in Cumberland (see related story). The others got sick by being in close contact with positive cases, traveling, attending a gathering or crowded space or are unsure of where or how they got sick.
“Good news--17 people who were isolating at home are now symptom free and have been released from isolation,” HHS spokesperson Sarah Turner said. They are no longer isolating at home, (and there are) no new hospitalization or deaths to report.”
For information on Wisconsin State numbers by county, including number of negative tests visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm
Washburn County outbreak
Barron County’s neighbors are experiencing similar issues with the coronavirus.
On Friday July 31, Shell Lake School District cancelled its graduation ceremony within hours of its starting time, because an estimated half-dozen high school seniors tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement on the district’s social media page.
“The Washburn County Health Department has advised canceling this evening’s graduation ceremony due to the community spreadof the virus,” the district announced. “It is alarming how fast the data changes. The district was advised to make this decision after our positive cases went from one yesterday (July 30) to six (confirmed) and 10 unknown this afternoon. The results require additional testing and a window of risk for many of our students and families.”
Upset district residents began to vent their frustrations on the same page.
The district said it understood the negative feelings.
“We have students at various grade levels with symptoms and testing positive for COVID by the hour,” the district added. “While rumor cannot make a decision, a plan to alter the ceremony was completed this morning and ready for student/family/public notice at the time this recommendation came.
Barron advises “safer at home”
The next day, Aug. 1, Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve urged county residents to going back to the “safer at home” strategy enforced (and later cancelled) throughout the state after the COVID-19 shutdown last March.
“Unfortunately, Barron County is joining the rest of the nation with a surge of COVID-19 cases” Sauve said in a press release. “We need everyone’s help to stop the spread of this illness in our communities.”
The county recorded more than 150 new cases in the last two weeks of July, she added.
“Residents must take immediate action to stop the increase in cases,” Sauve said.
“Our communities are very connected. Many people live in one community and work or shop in another community. No place is risk free.”
