After some delays, crews are wrapping up work on a new public dump site at the Barron County Waste to Energy facility on Hwy. P south of Almena.
On the horizon is a major project of more than $1 million, upgrading the facility’s acid gas removal system.
On Aug. 16 the Barron County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to borrow $1.1 million for the project in 2022.
Replacing the system is central to increasing the plant’s capacity from 100 tons to 150 tons per day, as authorized by a recently-approved Air Pollution Control Operating Permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“With this current reaction chamber being inefficient and substandard we won’t be able to can’t increase the tonnage to the level desired,” said plant manager Ray Zeman.
He said that without the update the facility wouldn’t be able to maintain emissions standards. Repairing the existing system would cost $125,000 as opposed to a full replacement.
County administrator Jeff French said this project has been talked about for years as one of three major fixed assets at the facility.
“We put in a new stack, a new water treatment system, and this is the third,” he said.
The current project of creating a dump site and installing a “Z-wall” has taken longer than expected and resulted in a budget overrun of $50,000.
French said county workers struggled to install the wall’s “cement Legos.”
“The materials were dropped off with a one-page instruction manual,” said French.
He said the vendor couldn’t offer further instruction, blaming a “hard drive crash.”
“But the wall’s done and it looks good,” said Zeman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.