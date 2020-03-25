In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System Northland is offering a drive-thru testing location in Cameron, Wisconsin, beginning Monday, March 23. This location is for current Mayo Clinic Health System patients who meet criteria for COVID-19and are referred for testing. Transmission of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide, and other institutions have successfully used the drive-thru approach.
As a first step, Mayo Clinic Health System patients should call their Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic. A provider or nurse will determine if patients meet criteria for testing. If patients meet this criteria they will be sent to a designated testing site.
You should not show up to a testing site without being pre-screened. The virus spreads rapidly and this process will help minimize potential exposure to other patients and staff.
Again, Mayo Clinic Health System patients should call their provider first before being tested.
Mayo Clinic Health System patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take these steps:
• Call your Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic or provider for a phone screening. Your provider or nurse will direct you to the dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. Patients meeting testing criteria will be directed to a local testing location.
• If you meet the criteria for testing, you will be directed to a drive-thru testing location in Cameron or Eau Claire, Wisconsin. At the drive-thru location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions. The specimens will then be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for analysis. Patients will be advised of next steps.
Patients should not show up to a testing site without being prescreened. The virus spreads rapidly, and this process will minimize potential exposure.
