Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.