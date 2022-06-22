After being closed for a few days last week, the Barron City Pool reopened Saturday, June 18, and is expected to remain open this summer, according to city officials.
“We had a staffing shortage come up abruptly,” said city administrator Liz Jacobson.
She said that the lifeguard shortage was caused in part by a lack of certification classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But by the weekend the City was able to hire additional lifeguards, and find a class in Bloomer to get more certified.
Last week the Barron City Council voted to increase wages for lifeguards. The starting wage is $11.46 per hour, $12.64 in the second year, $13.68 in the third year, and increasing from there, said Jacobson.
The pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.