Pool re-opens

The Barron Pool has been ever popular this week amid high temperatures. The pool was closed a few days last week due to staff shortages, but it is now open regular hours, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Photo by Ryan Urban

After being closed for a few days last week, the Barron City Pool reopened Saturday, June 18, and is expected to remain open this summer, according to city officials.

“We had a staffing shortage come up abruptly,” said city administrator Liz Jacobson.

She said that the lifeguard shortage was caused in part by a lack of certification classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But by the weekend the City was able to hire additional lifeguards, and find a class in Bloomer to get more certified.

Last week the Barron City Council voted to increase wages for lifeguards. The starting wage is $11.46 per hour, $12.64 in the second year, $13.68 in the third year, and increasing from there, said Jacobson.

The pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.