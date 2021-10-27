Three new deaths due to COVID-19, and a case rate of an estimated 854 per 100,000 population, continue to negatively affect Barron County, according to weekly statistics released Monday Oct. 25, 2021, by the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services’ Public Health office.
After a three-week decline in the number of new cases (from 343 for the week ending Sept. 17 to only 131 for the week ending Oct. 18), Barron County’s new COVID-19 case rate ticked upward to 170 for the week ending Oct. 25, Public Health announced.
“In order to ensure we are protecting the privacy of individuals and their families, we will no longer be releasing any additional details on the deaths,” the agency added.
“Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself from hospitalization and death,” Public Health added.
To find a vaccine near you visit; www.vaccinefinder.org
According to Sarah Turner, Public Health specialist, walk-in booster shots are available at the Public Health office from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
However, the only kind of booster available to the county thus far is the Pfizer vaccine, she said Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“We are only able to provide booster doses to those who had Pfizer as their first and second doses,” Turner said.
“We work under standing orders and those orders have not yet been changed to allow for ‘mix and match.’ (but) we anticipate they will change soon.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, two counties close to Barron -- Burnett and Sawyer -- reported “critically high” activity rates during the week ending Oct. 25 – an even higher rate of infection than Barron County.
For other counties bordering Barron, COVID rates per 100,000 population during the same time period were: Rusk, 922, Chippewa 845.5, Dunn 806.2, St. Croix, 674.8, Polk, 897.5 and Washburn, 675.
