Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.