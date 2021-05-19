Statistics from the Barron County Register of Deeds office indicate there were 829 death certificates issued during calendar year 2020, at least nine months of which included the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a survey of the numbers by Register of Deeds Margo Katterhagen, it was the second year in a row that the number of death certificates exceeded the 800 level.
There have been 319 deaths in Barron County as of April 30, 2021, a monthly average of almost 80 deaths, the statistics indicate.
The county department’s recordkeeping system was replaced in 2011 with a new, computerized system, Katterhagen said in a Thursday, May 13, 2021, email.
“All death certificates do (list the) cause of death, but (the public isn’t) able to see that, until the death is over 50 years old,” she added.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the county death rate are monitored by the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services.
Fifty-seven deaths in Barron County were attributable to the coronavirus as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to Sarah Turner, public health specialist. As of April 30, the total had risen to 81 (or, an additional 24 deaths), she added.
Representatives of two area medical organizations were asked to comment on the effects of COVID-19 on the death rate. Dan Lea, senior communications specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire, referred questions to local government authorities.
Christy Moravitz, communications and outreach coordinator for Marshfield Medical Center, said her organization doesn’t release that information, either.
“However, while there are some deaths we can attribute to COVID, there are others investigated by the county to determine if COVID played a role,” Moravitz added.
County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve said that the investigative process begins when Public Health requests copies of death certificates, which are filled out by “medical certifiers,” usually physicians or the county medical examiner.
“Public Health doesn’t edit or request edits to death certificates to include COVID-19,” Sauve added. “We trust the certifiers’ assessment as they have full access to all medical records.”
There have been cases in which patients who tested positive, were hospitalized and whose deaths were reported to Public Health as COVID deaths by hospital staff, as required by law, she added.
“But when we received the death certificate, the medical certifier (might have) felt the death wasn’t directly related to COVID, and did not list COVID on the death certificate, so we have not counted these as COVID deaths,” Sauve said.
Public Health will list a COVID death “if (the virus) is indicated on the death certificate as a cause of death or the cause of death was listed as a consequence of COVID-19,” she said.
“For instance, if the death certificate states ‘cardio-pulmonary failure’ as the cause of death ‘due to, or as a consequence of, COVID-19,’ we count that as a COVID -19 death,” Sauve said.
She said county health authorities have seen death certificates that include wording such as “COVID-19 Pneumonia,” “Hypoxic Respiratory Failure” (due to or as a consequence of COVID-19), “Respiratory Failure,” (due to or as a consequence of COVID-19), or “COVID19 Infection.”
“We do review the death certificates for any indication that COVID-19 wasn’t a contributing cause of death,” Sauve said.
“If a person died of an accident and happened to have a positive COVID test, we wouldn’t count that as a COVID death.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health also reviews death certificates and notifies Barron County if COVID-related deaths were missed, she added.
“In April (2021), the state found three additional Barron County deaths from January, February and March,” Sauve said. “All of these (certificates) clearly listed COVID-19 as the cause of death.”
