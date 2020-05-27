COVID-19 continues to increase in Barron County, as three new cases of the disease have been reported since May 20, 2020, according to the county Department of Health and Human Services.
The county reached a dozen cases late Friday, May 22. Two new cases – and the county’s first recorded COVID-19-connected hospitalization – were reported Monday, May 25, DHHS reported.
Eleven people have recovered, and the two newest cases are isolating at home, the report added.
Both new cases were exposed by family members from outside of Barron County.
“We need people to remember that just because the Safer At Home Order is gone, does not mean the virus is gone,” said Laura Sauve county health officer.
“We know people are anxious to get back to normal, but we ask that you continue to avoid gathering with anyone who does not live in your home as much as possible.”
The hospitalized COVID-19 patient was identified as “an older adult with underlying conditions (who) lives independently,” DHHS reported. The patient is “not a part of an assisted living or group living facility.”
The three newest cases were reported during a week that included Memorial Day, the first of three traditional three-day holiday weekends for the summer.
With the tourist season starting, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still recommends avoiding all non-essential travel, DHHS added in its May 26 announcement.
According to state travel guidance released May 24, “staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick. The DHS announcement advised that “Wisconsinites (should) cancel or postpone all travel, including travel within the state.”
The county agency also noted that the state Department of Health Services recommends that area residents “should cancel or postpone all in-person yard and rummage sales,” because the disease continues to spread in the state.
Instead, DHS recommends that people hold “no-contact” yard and rummage sales, or use online resources to hold virtual sales.
On Tuesday, May 26, the city of Rice Lake announced it was cancelling its annual Fourth of July fireworks display. But, on the same day, it was announced that another popular Rice Lake attraction would be open soon.
Rice Lake Speedway is scheduled to hold its opening night of racing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020.
