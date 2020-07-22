Members of the Barron City Council listened to concerns from a Barron homeowner and business owner during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
River Avenue resident Steve Beaulieu said his concerns center on the property line he shares with Anderson Park.
Beaulieu said that his back yard, which is on a hillside, adjoins the park property, but that there is nothing to show the dividing line between public and private land.
“I’ve had people have picnics on my lot, but they don’t believe me when I tell them they’re on private property,” Beaulieu said.
The new Anderson Park play structure will be built close to his property line, Beaulieu added.
While he understood the expense, Beaulieu said he would like “some kind of buffer or fence” to be installed so that visitors can distinguish between the park and his own yard.
The council was also addressed by Dana Trott, owner of Seasons Cafe on Third Street. She said it was her understanding that the building next to her business had been sold, and was concerned about the possibility of street-level rental housing becoming available there.
Council members discussed a plan recently adopted by the city, which restricts parts of the downtown area to retail and/or commercial use in ground floor buildings.
Council member Rod Nordby offered to have the Buildings, Property and Parks Committee discuss Beaulieu’s concerns at a future meeting, and report back to the council.
