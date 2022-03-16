More than a year since it closed its doors, the Barron Bakery has been sold.
Chuck Polmanter, of Bloomer, closed on the deal Tuesday, March 15. Polmanter and business partner, Snow Trottier, haven’t set an opening date, but they are hoping to fire up the ovens soon.
Polmanter has nearly a decade of food service experience and has completed the Baking & Pastry Specialist program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
“I’ve always enjoyed home baking,” said Polmanter. “It has long been my happy place. So I decided it was time to do it on a much broader scale.”
While he doesn’t have much history in Barron, Polmanter said he feels at home in the small town setting.
“I like the old-fashioned, downtown feel,” he said. “It’s got a lot of space and I like the location.”
Polmanter said he came across the listing for the bakery last November and soon had a showing. It took some time to work out the details, but on Tuesday the keys were handed over along with the bakery’s tried-and-true recipes.
“We’re going to keep things pretty consistent with what they were before,” said Polmanter. “The people of Barron obviously loved what they were doing, and we want to bring that back.”
Trottier added, “We’re excited to have a good hometown business. We don’t need to fix what’s not broken.”
Originally known as Markgren’s Bake Shoppe and owned by Earl and Sharon Markgren, the bakery first opened in 1975.
Charles and Kathy Wenger purchased it in 1991 and operated it until 2014, when Carissa Borstad, an employee of theirs for 3 years, agreed to purchase it.
Carissa and husband Levi Borstad operated the bakery until it closed Jan. 30, 2021.
But soon, loaves of bread will be back on the shelves and cookies and doughnuts in the glass cases.
Polmanter is working on finalizing licensing and preparing for the new venture. He said he knows Barron’s residents and visitors are eager to have their bakery back.
“Knowing that the community was missing this place was definitely an inspiration in knowing that this is where I wanted to be,” he said.
