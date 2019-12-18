Barron Area School District “passed the test” this fall in a series of safety drills conducted on three dates at five school locations, members of the Barron Area School Board learned Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at their regular monthly meeting.
The exercises included:
• An Oct. 22 session at Riverview Middle School, which included an active shooter lockdown simulation. Staff and students practiced barricading their classroom doors. Doors were barricaded and checked, and repairs were done on two doors where the handles were loose.
• A Nov. 20 “high school violence” drill, performed with the cooperation of law enforcement officers David Kuffel, a detective with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, and Barron Police Officer Nathan Emmons.
The session included a drug dog search and a practice school lockdown that included an active shooter exercise. In a post-exercise meeting, the Sheriff’s Department “covered what went well and (made) suggestions for improvement.”
• Separate drills held Friday, Dec. 6, at Woodland, Almena and Ridgeland-Dallas elementary schools.
The exercises included “a simulated preventative lockdown … to keep children physically and emotionally safe in emergency situations,” the board learned.
The exercise was aimed at situations that could include “volatile (or) dangerous individuals in the building, an ambulance/rescue situation or a dangerous individual/situation in the community.”
Also during the meeting, District Administrator Diane Tremblay noted that the district’s mentorship program now includes 17 students from Riverview Middle School and 22 students from Barron High School. There are also four career mentorships matching students with adults who work in a career area of interest to the student.
“We continue to get referrals for students needing mentors,” Tremblay added, asking community members to consider volunteering their time as mentors.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 16, the Barron Area School Board:
• Hired Mary Nelsen, Becky Hammann, Jaylin Lansin, and Bonnie Burke, teacher/clerical aides; and Brandon Thalacker, Aisha Fult and Kathryn Smith, sbustitute teachers.
• Accepted several donations, including $2,000 from the Dairy Promoters of Barron County and Ag Risk Management to cover the purchase of a milkshake machine — which will replace a 17-year-old machine.
•Accepted the donation of a life-size cow statue, donated by the Davis family to the Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School. “We would like if it could be … in honor of all the farmers in the community, who have survived the recent difficult times and, especially, those who haven’t,” the donors wrote in a letter to the district.
• Paid monthly bills of $1,397,455.62.
