Barron County’s traffic accident rates showed some “good news-bad news” trends during the first three months of 2022, according to information reviewed last week by the County Board Highway Safety Committee.
The good news is that there were no fatalities on county highways this year. The bad news – there were 166 total accidents in the first three months of 2022, compared to 148 for the same period the previous year, the committee learned at its meeting on Tuesday, June 14.
The numbers were provided by consultant Trace Frost, law enforcement liaison for the Wisconsin Department of Transportations bureau of transportation safety.
As Barron County goes through a busy construction season, traffic safety is going to be an even greater concern, committee members were told.
Jennifer Leech, WisDOT traffic engineer, said it is hoped that work on an eight-mile project on U.S. Hwy. 8, from Barron to Almena, will be finished by the 4th of July weekend.
She said there have been “a couple very long delays because of equipment malfunctions, (but that construction crews) are doing their best not to have it happen again.”
Other area projects:
• U.S. Hwy. 53, between U.S. Hwy. 8 and the Chippewa County line: the Chetek rest area will close in mid-August. It’s uncertain when the project will be done.
• Wisconsin Hwy. 48, Hay River bridge at Cumberland – still underway, with no firm end date yet.
• County Hwy. A from Hwy. U to Hwy. I: construction is due to start in July and take up to eight weeks to complete.
• Bridge over Vance Creek at 5th Street and ½ Avenue: construction starts in mid-July. Traffic will be detoured.
• County Hwy. A, from Dallas to Wisconsin Hwy. 25, will be completed in the fall.
In other business, the committee noted that about two-thirds of Wisconsin’s motorcycle crashes involve operators who don’t have valid motorcycle licenses.
Committee members talked about an apparent rise in the numbers of car-deer and car-bear crashes in Barron County.
Law enforcement across the state of Wisconsin will be involved in a “speed awareness day” on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. WisDOT will publicize the event ahead of time, and drivers should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence that day.
Attending the meeting were supervisors Marv Thompson, Dist. 20, Rice Lake, committee chair, Craig Turcott, Dist. 28, Cumberland and Louie Okey, County Board Chair, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake; Jeff French, county administrator; Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Baures; Mark Servi, county highway administrator; Brady Seidlitz, assistant district attorney; Leech, of WisDOT; police chiefs Steve Roux, Rice Lake and Al Gabe, Turtle Lake; Wisconsin State Patrol representatives Sgt. Sean Berkowitch and Trooper Jodi Kummit; Frost, and Penny Pierce, Sheriff’s Department office and fiscal manager.
