The Boys & Girls Club of Barron, which operates after school from 3:15 to 6 p.m. each day at Riverview Middle School, will change its attendance rules next year, the Barron Area School Board learned at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Representatives of the Boys & Girls Club of Barron County attended the meeting to report that families will be required to pre-enroll their students in the program next year, and to choose the daily programs they want their students to pursue.
The effort is being made to boost attendance in the after-school program at the school, according to Chad Thompson, Boys & Girls Club executive director, and Alex Schwark, site director at Barron.
“We’ve been asking ourselves why we aren’t getting numbers we need to secure funding,” Schwark said.
With the assistance of auditors and ideas from the Spooner School District’s after-school program, the Barron Boys & Girls Club will change next year, she added.
“Instead of an open door, come and go as you please (arrangement), kids must be pre-enrolled next year,” Schwark said.
Families will choose the days their children will attend and the activities for their children.
“If (a participant) is not there, I will call the parents and/or emergency contacts,” she said. The new plan “will increase safety and security for the kids … will hold (families) accountable and the kids will get more out of the program,” she said.
Some students who reported they were attending the program “are missing (from school) until the late bus leaves; nobody knows where they are,” Schwark said.
Thompson and Schwark urged board members to spread the word and bring volunteer adults to Riverview to share their time and interests with the students.
Board president Jeffrey Nelson asked what the current attendance is, and Schwark said it is currently averaging “15 to 18 per day. In January, we did really well, but December was down.”
Board member Danette Hellmann inquired what kind of homework help the students receive.
Club representatives said they consult “Infinite Campus” databases to find homework assignments and encourage students to work on them.
Board member Dan McNeil asked what kind of attendance goal has been set.
“If we can get into the mid-20s each day, that would be doing pretty good,” Thompson said.
In May 2018, Barron Area School District obtained a $575,000 government grant to continue operating Boys and Girls Clubs for five years.
In December 2017, the School Board learned that, due to financial concerns, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County had decided to terminate their agreement to run the Riverview Middle School program in May 2018.
The board agreed to pay Boys & Girls Clubs a total of $40,000 -- out of its next (2018-19) budget -- to keep the program in operation through the end the 2017-18 school year.
The payment was in addition to an existing $20,000 appropriation from a tax-supported fund.
