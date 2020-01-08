Julie L. Mathcheski has become Barron County’s newest prosecutor, District Attorney Brian Wight announced Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
She joins a staff that also includes assistant district attorneys John Rafa Todd and John O’Boyle. The fourth prosecutor’s position was created last year in the Wisconsin Legislature’s 2019-2021 budget.
Mathcheski is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School. She worked as a student certified attorney with the Washington County (Minnesota) Public Defender’s office.
After she graduated from law school, Mathcheski worked as a clerk for Alaska Suppreme Court Justice Susan M. Carney, and later clerked for Alaska Superior Court Judge Jane Kauvar.
Before starting her new job at Barron, Mathcheski was in private practice, and served as an assistant city prosecutor in municipal court. She and her husband currently live in New Richmond, Wis.
