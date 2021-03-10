Users of Barron County’s nearly 16,000 acres of forest lands and waters are invited to review and comment on a 15-year county forest plan recently completed by John Cisek, county forest administrator, and other contributors. The plan sets forest policy through the year 2035.
The 346-page plan includes a 170-page section that details how the county will plan, report and budget its forest activities over the next 15 years; how it plans to monitor the forests and what goes on in them; and a review of forest-related activities in recent years.
The county will accept comments until Thursday, April 1, 2021, before elected officials begin reviewing it for later adoption by the County Board of Supervisors.
Comments on the plan can be emailed to john.cisek@co.barron.wi.us, Cisek said Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
History, policy, finance
The document said modern Wisconsin forestry management dates from the 1927 Forest Crop Law, which exempted counties from having to pay a tax on forest production. The law was amended in 1963 and required counties to work with the Department of Natural Resources to create multi-year comprehensive forest use plans.
The 1963 law created state grants to help compensate counties for the costs they incur for forest lands. It also called for townships to get annual revenue of 30 cents per acre and a minimum of 10 percent of stumpage income from their county forest lands.
The plan commits the county to a forestry policy that promotes sustainability and multiple uses that include “the sustainable harvest of forest products, (and) the protection of special sites, wildlife, plants, water quality and aesthetics.”
The plan also mentions an assortment of federal grants available to counties. Other funding can come from nonprofit groups, endowments and gifts.
Statistics, users,
“pressure points”
Barron County now controls total nearly 15,700 acres of forests in the towns of Bear Lake, Cedar Lake, Doyle, Maple Plain, Turtle Lake and Vance Creek. Included in them are 16 named and 30 unnamed lakes with all or parts of their shorelines under county control. There are also many streams that run through and/or alongside forest tracts.
The plan includes information on user groups whose interests may intersect and/or be points of contention.
These “stress points” include:
• Groups that disagree on timber management practices. The plan notes that “efforts will continue to educate the public on the merits of sound forest management techniques.”).
• Conflicts between or among recreational user groups.
• Increased pressure on forest revenue generation, as municipal governments are asked to furnish more services with less money.
• Controlling exotic, harmful and/or invasive insects and plants.
In 2020, Barron and 28 other Wisconsin counties collectively owned nearly two and one-half million acres of land enrolled under the state county forest law.
