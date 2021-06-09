The Barron County Board Executive Committee has declined a proposal to seek federal block grant funding, in behalf of the Barron Area School District, for a proposed daycare center attached to Woodland Elementary School.
At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, June 3, 2021, the Executive Committee supported a recommendation by County Administrator Jeff French not to sign on to the proposal.
On April 6, 2021, Barron Area School District voters declined to support a $1.9 million expenditure for a district daycare center. The proposal, which was half of a two-part bond referendum, failed by with 775 no votes to 685 yes.
In a memo submitted to the committee, French said the district would like to apply, in the county’s name, for a federal Community Development Block Grant to fund construction of a daycare center.
He said he attended a May 3 meeting with several people to discuss the proposal, including Diane Tremblay, school district administrator, Liz Jacobson, Barron City Administrator, and others.
French said he later contacted representatives of the Wisconsin Counties Association, including Mark O’Connell, WCA executive director, and Andy Phillips, the association’s legal counsel.
Both of the WCA representatives had concerns, French noted.
• First, the county’s application would result in a “sub-allocation” to the school district. O’Connell and Phillips were concerned about state and federal auditing guidelines, “and the county’s responsibility to properly monitor” and spend the money, French said.
• Phillips and O’Connell were also concerned about “government competing against private business, and more importantly, what happens … years from now?”
• There were questions about the use of taxpayer dollars for the project versus user fees.
• There does not seem to be an investment by a private business for the project.
French said the decision was up to the committee, but that his suggestion was for the county to inform the school district: “We support your initiative but leave it at that. I struggle with (the idea of) letting (the school district) apply (for the funds) in our name,” he added.
Committee members were asked to weigh in on the proposal.
County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake, was concerned about setting a precedent.
We did (provide) the Salvation Army with (CDBG) funds, but that was part of an overall housing management plan,” he said. “There are other school districts that set up day cares on their own. If we do this, other districts will come knocking.”
Burnell Hanson, Dist. 21, Rice Lake, said the school district is “a taxing entity” with its own funding sources.
Russell Rindsig, Dist. 17, town of Bear Lake and village of Haugen, said other school districts “are looking to gain students too.”
