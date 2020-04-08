After remaining free of reported cases since the outbreak of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Barron County authorities have reported four people who tested positive for COVID-19 within a five-day period.
The fourth and latest case was announced just before 12 noon Monday, April 6.
Laura Sauve, Barron County Public Health Officer, said that “while we are not sure how the first individual got sick, all the other cases have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. All four people have been able to remain home and care for themselves.”
Later, Sauve declined to list the gender and age of the people who have come down with the disease.
“Due to the size of our community we will not be releasing specific details of any cases unless that information is needed to protect the community,” she said. “This is done to ensure the privacy of individuals who are infected or exposed.”
However, there was a post on the Facebook page of the Rice Lake Animal Hospital indicating that one of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19. The business indicated it had used the employee’s first name with her permission and added that “her case is directly related to the other cases.”
Of the half-dozen counties that share borders with Barron County, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, there were three positive cases in Rusk County, five cases in Dunn County and 16 in Chippewa County. There were no recorded cases of COVID-19 in Burnett, Polk, and Washburn counties.
Sauve also announced there have been 303 negative tests in Barron County as of April 6.
“The state is working to increase the ability to test,” she said.
Information on testing for Barron County is available at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm.
New funding available
A federal disaster declaration for the state of Wisconsin will enable Barron County to obtain more resources to fight the coronavirus outbreak and recover costs for local governments, according to sources reached Sunday, April 5.
Gov. Tony Evers announced over the weekend that the Federal Emergency Management Administration had approved the declaration after he requested it from President Donald Trump.
Mike Judy, emergency services director for Barron County, said the reimbursement procedure will be similar to the one followed with the FEMA after the windstorm that hit the county in July 2019.
“ Through the (program), FEMA reimburses the county for 75 percent of (costs incurred) with the remaining 25 percent being split between the State of Wisconsin and Barron County, 12 and one-half percent each,” he said. “Our (share of the cost) can be locally matched through staff hours, essentially providing the county with close to 100 percent reimbursement.”
Applying for the money is one thing, but how long it takes to arrive is another, Judy said.
“Turnaround times from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program can vary,” he said in an April 5 email. “I’ve seen reimbursement funding received within a year, and I’ve also seen it take over two years. It depends if the applicant’s funding packet was complete; including proper documentation and financial records.”
Barron County started documenting and tracking all expenses from the beginning of its “pandemic planning phase,” Judy added.
In the meantime, new resources will also be available to local school districts, according to Joe Leschisin, Cameron School District administrator.
“All school districts will be receiving additional Title I funding to deal with the impacts of the (school) closures,” Leschisin said in an April 5 email.
“It appears this funding will be flexible (and) can be used within (programs such as) the Individuals with (the federal) Disabilities Education Act, Every Student Succeeds Act, and mental health programming as well as instructional technology needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.