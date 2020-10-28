A political saga that started well over a year ago will end (at least for the next two years) next Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, when incumbent 7th Dist. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, defends his House seat against challenger Tricia Zunker, a Wausau Democrat.
For voters in Barron County, this will be the fourth time they have seen Zunker and Tiffany on the ballot in eight months.
After the two candidates defeated challengers from their own parties in a February 2020 primary, Tiffany defeated Zunker May 12 in a special congressional election to fill the House seat vacated with the September 2019 resignation of former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Hayward native and Wausau Republican. The candidates were also on the ballot for the Fall Partisan Primary in August 2020.
A former Wisconsin State Senator, Tiffany is a native of Pierce County who worked in private industry (including a cruise boat on the Willow Flowage in Oneida County), then was elected to the State Senate in 2012.
Since his induction as a member of the House, Tiffany has served as a member of the House committees on Science, Space and Technology and its Research and Technology Subcommittee; and the House Judiciary Committee and two of its subcommittees: Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet; and Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security.
In recent actions, Tiffany:
• Voted no Oct. 2, 2020, on House Resolution 1154, condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theory it promotes (the House passed the resolution).
• Voted no Sept. 30 on House Resolution 1161, which called for an extension of the American Wetlands Conservation Act through Sept. 30, 2024 (the measure passed).
• Voted yes Sept. 30 on House Resolution 4764 to re-authorize the Necessary Stem-cell Programs (to) Lend Access to Needed Therapies Act, which passed the House.
An attorney, Zunker is also an online law school instructor, an associate justice of the Ho Chunk Nation Supreme Court and is president of the Wausau School Board.
COVID dominates discussion
Tiffany and Zunker appeared in separate segments of a Wisconsin Public Radio show on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Although the candidates didn’t exchange opinions in person, much of the discussion centered on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on residents of the 7th Congressional District.
Tiffany suggested that passing the Republican version of the new Paycheck Protection Plan would help keep business functioning in the district, but blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to introduce a bill that didn’t target aid but, instead, “would have funded COVID-19 aid for illegals … and… bailouts for (the state of) Illinois.”
Challenged on what one caller said was the Trump Administration’s failure to ramp up free and rapid COVID-19 testing, Tiffany said that tests are becoming more available,” but we need more (tests), and there’s more work to be done. We’re close on (coronavirus) vaccines,” he added.
Zunker decried the impact that a lack of personal protective equipment has had on the healthcare industry, and urged “free and accessible (COVID-19) testing in rural area, hazard pay for frontline workers, and (extended) unemployment for workers who lose their jobs.”
As a school board member working to stem the effects of the pandemic, Zunker said she is disappointed in the lack of online learning access for economically disadvantaged students.
She added that wearing masks should not have become a political issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.