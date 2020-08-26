Mayo Clinic Health System has received approval from the Federal Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 patients with the plasma from patients who have already recovered.
The FDA announced Monday, Aug. 24, that it would permit the treatment through an “emergency use authorization,” according to Jane M. Orient, M.D., Tucson, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.
Orient said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn released a statement in support of the therapy.
“The tipping point … appeared to be that ‘optimal’ patients who were treated with ‘convalescent plasma at the highest antibody (indicators)’ showed ‘significant clinical benefit’ of a 35 percent improvement in survival, which ‘clearly meets the criteria published for an emergency use authorization,” Hahn told the association.
On Tuesday, ABC News and Associated Press reported that Hahn had backtracked on his statement regarding survival, saying that “the data show a relative risk reduction, not an absolute risk reduction.”
The idea is not new. Before the discovery of antibiotics, type-specific serum from recovered patients was used to treat otherwise hopeless pneumococcal pneumonia.
Dr. Scott Wright, Mayo Clinic cardiologist and one of the lead researchers on the program, said Tuesday, Aug. 25, that he was “not aware of the current patient enrollment status of any individual site,” including Mayo Clinic-Northland, Barron.
“Any hospitalized patient who is critically ill would potentially qualify for the U.S. Convalescent Plasma program,” Wright added.
“Their hospital physician would need to enroll in our study, then enroll them and obtain informed consent.”
He said the program would go into effect just after midnight this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
