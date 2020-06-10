Barron County plans to become part of a statewide consortium of counties that will borrow tens of millions of dollars so that they can pay local municipal and school governments the property taxes they need to operate in August 2020.
The Barron County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee agreed Wednesday, June 3, to borrow $12 million in what are known as “revenue anticipation bonds.”
The measure moves on to the full County Board, which is scheduled to meet June 15.
The action came in the wake of an act passed by the Wisconsin Legislature during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislature approved a measure that allows all Wisconsin property taxpayers an extra 60 days to pay off their remaining property taxes beyond the normal due date of July 31, 2020. Local school districts and municipal governments were also required to “opt into” the proposal. Most of Barron County’s local governments have done so.
Jeff French, county administrator, told the committee that with the extra money, the county can fully pay all of the property taxes normally expected by school districts and local governments this coming October.
“If we don’t do this, we will wipe out the vast majority of our county fund balance, if not eliminate it entirely,” he added.
The loan is payable in a year (June 2021) and can be financed at an interest rate of about 1.5 percent, French added.
“Which means we are being the good guys, and we don’t force our municipalities and school districts to scramble on their budgets,” said Supervisor and County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake.
