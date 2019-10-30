It’s been more than a year since the Barron Area School District’s agricultural education department was notified it had earned a $10,000 grant from the Monsanto Fund, part of Bayer Corp., to help pay the cost of building and equipping a new greenhouse at the school.
At the time, both the greenhouse and the grant were ideas on paper, and were commemorated with a presentation that took place during a September 2018 football game.
A lot has happened since then.
A new, $78,000 greenhouse was constructed on the south side of the high school building, part of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar project to improve and/or add buildings to house the school’s agriculture department, its shop classes, choral and instrumental music rooms, and related offices/facilities.
Construction went on throughout the 2018-19 academic year, and the entire “South Wing” addition was complete in time for the start of classes in September 2019. While the greenhouse was constructed, it was also equipped with rolling benches, irrigation, aquaponic and hydroponic equipment.
All of that was put to good use during the second week of October, when a shipment of potted poinsettia plants was delivered, placed in the greenhouse, and tended by students in classes taught by Kristin Hanson, agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor for the school.
Going forward, students enrolled in agricultural science classes will use the greenhouse as they learn the intricacies of science, technology, engineering and mathematics that go hand-in-hand with their courses.
They’ll apply so-called STEM principles in growing greenhouse crops and, eventually, produce items for the school’s lunch program.
The origins of the grant go back to winter 2018, when area resident Eugene Knutson nominted the Barron Area School District for the grant, according to Erin Glarner, a spokesperson for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.
On Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, Glarner said that local farmers are allowed to nominate their home school districts as long as they are age 21-older, and farm at least 250 acres in their home communities.
She said farmers can nominate their local public school districts for the grants between Jan. 1 and April 1.
School districts were notified they had been nominated, and were given until April 15, 2018, to submit their grant applications.
“We insist that the (grant application) includes a detailed budget that shows how they plan to spend every dollar in the grant,” Glarner said.
Once the grant applications were submitted, they were reviewed by a panel of math and science teachers, which selected the finalists and submitted them to a panel of U.S. farmers appointed by America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, a part of the Bayer Fund.
Members of Bayer’s “farmer advisory council” reviewed and selected Barron from a pool of finalists.
The nomination and application process saved $10,000 on a much larger project, according to Andrew Sloan, director of business and finance for the school district.
“The total cost of the greenhouse was $78,718,” Sloan said. “The grant application Kristin wrote meant we had a total local investment of $68,718 for the greenhouse,” he said.
For more information, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com
