COVID-19 has largely remained out of Barron Schools and staff will soon be eligible to receive the vaccine, Superintendent Diane Tremblay reported to the school board at its Monday, Feb. 15 meeting.
Tremblay said she had discussions with Mayo Health Clinic Systems last week in regard to facilitating getting the shots, which may be happening as early as March 1.
“They are committed to getting our staff vaccinated,” said Tremblay, adding that the district will make any accommodations needed to get staff vaccinated.
Since the beginning of the school year, the district has sent 385 students and staff home due to close contact tracing. Of those, 99.2 percent have tested negative for COVID-19, said Temblay. In the past month, only five contact tracings were done, she said.
“We are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Tremblay. “Our kids are safe at school. Our staff is safe at school. We’re getting ourselves vaccinated, and we’re getting back to normal.”
Tremblay said that a high percentage of staff members have expressed a desire to be vaccinated.
In other business, the board took the following actions:
• Approved the purchase of 320 Chromebooks in the amount of $106,560. School finance director Andrew Sloan said this proposal, part of the district’s regular technology updating plan, is a duplicate of one passed a few months ago. However, due to supply issues those Chromebooks could not be purchased, so the request had to be approved again.
• Approved granting district administration to accept secondary or tertiary bids for items undeliverable due to supply issues, not to exceed 10 percent of the board approved purchase price. Sloan said this was proposed in part due to the Chromebook issue. The board added a sunset clause to policy for the end of 2021.
• Approved establishing a long-term capital improvement trust fund. This would allow the district to move money from its general fund to this long-term fund once annually, which would result in some financial benefits.
• Approved the resignation of Jason Shatley as C-team football coach.
• Approved the retirement of Wendy Levy K4 teacher.
• Approved the retirement of Lynn Emmons as EL teacher.
• Approved the resignation of Brenda Haag as JV softball coach.
• Approved staffing recommendations for Shauna Thompson and Robert Martinez as special education program aides; Morgan Freeman as substitute staff aide and clerical; and Noah Anderson as substitute teacher.
• Approved a request for the Barron High School Key Club to do a fundraiser for Embrace Domestic Abuse Shelter.
• Approved a request for Ridgeland-Dallas parents club to do a lasagna fundraiser in March or April.
• Approved seven donations to the school district valued collectively at $14,885.
