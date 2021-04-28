In an unusual move, the Barron County Board of Supervisors has rejected an unanimous vote of its Zoning Committee in regard to a request to allow a barn to be used as an event center in the Town of Turtle Lake.
A motion to disallow the rezoning failed 13-16 on Tuesday, April 20, and the matter was sent back to the Zoning Committee to bring back a modified recommendation after initially rejecting it.
The vote followed impassioned comments from the owner of the property in question, Ivanna Bergmann, who owns 400 acres of agricultural land in southwestern Barron County and is asking for five acres to be rezoned for an event center—or more colloquially, a wedding barn.
“I followed all the things I can possibly do to stay on the straight and narrow, legal, on track,” she said. “And now I’m here today begging for someone to please allow me to have my dream come true.”
The dream goes back more than 5 years, when a new owner at the Meyer Century Farm on 7th Avenue, east of Hwy. K, wanted old silos and farm buildings removed. They were taken down one by one until the barn remained, and Bergmann was asked if she wanted it.
She did. The barn was hauled across farm fields, and after a short stint on Hwy. K, was set on Bergmann’s property, less than a mile south.
Around that time, Bergmann visited the county zoning office.
She said she was advised that the barn was no problem as long as she followed public health guidelines in regard to septic and sanitation. Zoning never came up, she said.
“When I left that office I thought I was good to go,” said Bergmann in an interview Monday.
So, work continued. Within a year a foundation was constructed, and the barn—haymow floor and up—was set on it. Progress continued slowly but surely to renovate the barn.
But consulting with an attorney revealed a loose board. The property was zoned Ag-1, which became a sticking point with county officials because under that designation event centers are not allowed.
Furthermore, such land is part of the Farmland Preservation Program.
Zoning Committee Chairperson Bob Rogers said the program is meant to preserve farmland for agriculture use and minimize fragmentation and spot zoning among these lands.
“An event center on this property would be a conflict between farm and non-farm use,” said Rogers. “It has not been used for anything other than cultivation and farmland.”
The five-member zoning committee told Bergmann she had put the cart before the horse and at an April 7 hearing rejected a rezoning to Ag-2, which allows for conditional uses, like event centers.
Up to that point, Bergmann said she had received approval from the town board and heard no objections from neighbors.
“I was continually thanked for saving the barn. People were excited about the project,” said Bergmann.
She told the county board the new use had great upside.
“This is going to be an increase in real estate (tax revenue) for Barron County and for the township, sales tax for the county, potential income for local restaurants, bars, hotels, campgrounds,” said Bergmann. “It’s a draw for guests to come into Barron County and see what a wonderful county we have.”
A slim majority of the supervisors were swayed.
“I really think the zoning committee needs to go out and take a look at this,” said Supervisor Bill Schradle.
Supervisor Jim Gores said the rejection seemed like a double-standard, given that there are already a few similar barn event venues in the county.
Supervisors questioned if there would be a more fitting zoning designation—perhaps Commercial. But the Ag-1 designation is by design difficult to change.
“It almost has a place on top of other zoning classifications in Barron County because of our intent and desire to preserve agricultural property,” said Rogers.
Bergmann said she doesn’t understand why putting turkey barns and solar panels on farm fields is okay, but an event barn is not.
“I hope they see the light,” said Bergmann, who said she has put thousands of dollars into the barn renovation.
As of Monday, she was waiting for correspondence from the county to determine the next step.
The setback has not stopped work on the barn and attached addition, which will contain a small office, bathrooms and food prep area for caterers. Bergmann is hoping to host the first event this fall, a wedding for a family friend.
She said an attorney advised her that she could quit, operate the venue illegally or fight. Bergmann said the first two options weren’t happening.
She said the dream dovetails well with her other businesses of tuxedo rental and Bergmann’s Greenhouse, a business she married into through her late husband Thomas Sr. He died in a car accident in 1999.
“If I was a quitter, I would have quit then,” she said.
