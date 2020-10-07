The former home of James Pharmacy, which served retail customers in Barron for a century, is being remodeled to house office rentals, owner Brian Rieckenberg said Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
The former store, located at 337 E. La Salle Ave, closed in May 2017 and has been vacant since that time.
“There will be a couple of offices on the main floor, including a manager of a private rental service and a non-profit organization, the Court-Appointed Special Advocate office,” Rieckenberg said.
The owner of T.M. Title Services, 315 E. La Salle, Rieckenberg has purchased and improved several buildings in downtown Barron.
“All were trying to do is to keep people and organizations in Barron, and not going somewhere else,” he said.
Most of his La Salle Avenue properties are rented as offices on the ground floor, with apartments on the second floor, Rieckenberg noted. There are exceptions, such as In Focus Eyewear, 233 E. La Salle, and a two-story rooming house at the northwest corner of La Salle and Eighth Street.
While office renters are welcome, Rieckenberg said he would like to see retail stores return to downtown Barron.
In a May 2017 edition of the News-Shield, it was noted that James Pharmacy could trace its history back to 1907. The store underwent an ownership change in 1958, when the business was purchased by former owner James A. Wrzosek, in whose name the pharmacy was named.
New owner Dave Prohaska kept the name when he bought the Barron store from Wrzosek in 1987, along with a companion business in Turtle Lake.
Opened in July 2019 and administered by a Green Bay-based nonprofit corporation, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program puts trained adult volunteers in weekly contact with children who have been placed in foster care.
