A lengthy disagreement between Barron County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached a new phase Monday when the county Board of Supervisors approved a motion to offer a $33,734.40 cash settlement to the EPA in connection with a “finding of violation” with the county-owned waste-to-energy incinerator at Almena.
Supervisors approved the measure while specifying that the payment to the EPA must include language that specifies the county makes “no admission of liability” in the case.
According to County Administrator Jeff French, local officials won’t provide other information on the dispute, at least for the time being.
“Given we do not have a signed agreement and that the matter is still ongoing with the EPA, we cannot comment further at this time,” French said Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Chicago office of the EPA sent a “notice of finding of violation” to the county early in 2019. In April of last year, county officials went to Chicago to furnish the agency with documents making the county’s case against the finding.
Because the disagreement involves at least potential pending litigation, county officials have declined to comment publicly on the matter since spring of 2019.
