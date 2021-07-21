A man was shot by a police officer during a standoff in Mikana last Wednesday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs, the incident began when a man called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, from a home in the 2600 block of 26 7/8 Avenue.
The caller alleged that the suspect had threatened him with a gun. Three deputies responded to the scene. One of the deputies reported having contact with the suspect through a window on the south side of the home.
Moments later, the deputy said he had the suspect at gunpoint and that the suspect was armed. The suspect put the gun down, but stood near it, and allegedly said he was unwilling to come out of the home. Meanwhile, a family member attempted to calm the suspect down.
The suspect later allegedly told officers they had two minutes to leave the area, and began to count down until officers reported the suspect had a gun pointed at deputies. Shots were fired at 8:13 p.m.
Moments later, the family member came out of the home carrying two long guns, which he set on the porch. Officers entered the home at about 8:17 p.m. The victim was then treated by emergency medical personnel and transported.
According to a press release from the DCI:
The subject was provided medical support and then air-lifted to a regional hospital. The subject is currently in critical but stable condition
No other persons were injured during the incident.
All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.
DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available as of press time.
Other officer-involved shootings
The last officer-involved shooting in Barron County occurred in June of 2014, when former Dallas area resident Jared Brendel led officers in a pursuit and exchanged gunfire with officers.
The suspect fired at deputy Jeffrey Wolfe, hitting the squad car twice and slightly injuring Wolfe with bits of broken glass.
Right behind Wolfe were Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Baures and Sgt. Tim Prytz, who also exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Moments later, the confrontation was over after Brendel’s gun apparently jammed. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw the suspect suddenly sit up in the driver’s seat and show his hands, palms up.
Brendel was not hit, and was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on convictions of first degree attempted homicide and one additional count of first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the crime.
The last person injured in an officer-involved was Robert D. Knowlton in rural Cumberland in 2007. Knowlton made threats to authorities, shot his rifle into the air and approached authorities. When the defendant refused to stand down, sheriff’s deputy Vince Graf shot him twice. Knowlton was sentenced to 6 years in prison for intentionally pointing a firearm at an officer.
Trouble with family, finances and alcohol abuse were openly blamed in court in what was described as a “suicide-by-cop” attempt.
