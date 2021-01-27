Public health officials continue to urge patience as vaccines trickle in and COVID-19 cases remain steady.
In the week ending Jan. 26, 164 new cases were reported, compared to 153 the week before.
There are 196 active cases, down from 2016 last week. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in Barron County to 69.
Barron County Public Health stated Tuesday, Jan. 26, “Public Health is asking the community for patience as residents wait for their COVID-19 vaccines. Healthcare systems are working to distribute the vaccine they receive from the state as quickly as possible.”
Immunization supply
Is limited
“Right now, the supply of vaccines is very limited, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We know there are many more people waiting on the vaccine than there is vaccine available. We ask for patience, as it will take time before everyone is able to get it. Even though it might be awhile before you can get vaccinated, there are things you can do to help right now. Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay home when you are sick and avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings.”
As of January 26, healthcare providers, police, fire and emergency services staff and anyone ages 65 and older are able to get the vaccine.
If you fit into one of the groups listed above and have a regular healthcare provider, sign up through that provider. The best way to sign up is through the provider’s online registration system. Some providers also have phone lines set up for those without access to the internet. If you do not have a regular health care provider, you can register with the healthcare system of your choosing. Please only register for the vaccine once. Repeatedly calling or registering with more than one system will not help speed up the vaccination process.
“It is important that people only sign up on one list, continued Sauve. “When people sign up on multiple lists it slows the process and leads to delays in vaccinations for everyone.”
Contact healthcare
provider
If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, please find your primary healthcare provider and follow the instructions below to register.
· Cumberland Healthcare: Call 715-822-7502 to register
· Marshfield Clinic Health System: Visit the Marshfield Clinic Health System website at https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine to complete a survey for the COVID-19 vaccine or call 877-998-0880. If you qualify, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
· Mayo Clinic Health System: Visit the following website to complete the intake forms and begin scheduling an appointment for your vaccine. https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-nwwi-vaccination-phase.
· Prevea Healthcare: All vaccinations can be scheduled through www.prevea.com/vaccine or by calling 1-833-344-4347.
Barron County Public Health is matching people to vaccinators as vaccines become available. Sign up directly with your healthcare provider listed above. Any healthcare worker or police, fire or emergency medical staff who still needs to be vaccinated may sign up using the survey on the Barron County website, barroncountywi.gov or by calling 715-537-6123 and follow the prompts to leave a message. Public Health will be finishing these groups prior to moving to ages 65 and older.
Pharmacies don’t
have vaccine
There are four pharmacies in Barron County registered to provide COVID vaccinations. At this time, none of them have received any vaccines.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that educators, public-facing essential workers and people in congregate living settings will be next in line for vaccine under Phase 1B, but warned that doses may not be available until around March 1.
“I know everyone is eager to get protected from COVID-19. With the current allocation from the federal government, it will take considerable time until we have enough vaccine for everyone,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement.
The federal government allocated 66,500 doses of vaccine to Wisconsin this week. The state expects to receive about 70,000 doses each week for the next month.
About 362,000 total doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, state data shows.
Commented
