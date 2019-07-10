Traffic accidents, fireworks complaints, an allegedly distraught woman at a home where guns were stored, trespassing bears and trapped ducks, all combined with hundreds of other incidents to make for an eventful four-day Fourth of July weekend in Barron County, according to logs from the county’s 911 emergency call center in Barron.
Here’s a brief look at what went on:
Friday, July 5
Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, July 5, an electrical transformer caught fire in the 1200 block of 13th Street near Barron. The Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department and Xcel Energy were both paged to the scene.
A disturbance was reported at a Turtle Lake campground shortly before 1 p.m., when a woman called 911 to report a man was “threatening (and) swearing at her, (and) asking people for methamphetamine and marijuana.”
A man was taken into custody at the campground, after it was discovered there was an active Polk County warrant for his arrest.
He was later turned over to Polk County Sheriff’s Police. Barron County Health and Human Services workers were called to take care of some minor children at the scene.
Saturday, July 6
Just before dawn Saturday, a man called police from the 2900 block of 29 ¼ Street, Birchwood, to report that there was “a suicidal woman” at the home who had been drinking, and that one of her children had fled the home to stay with a friend. There were rifles in the home, the caller said.
Deputies responded to the scene and arrested the woman on tentative charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Formal charges were pending at press time Tuesday.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that a vehicle struck and killed an adult bear in the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 53, near Cameron. The caller reported there were also cubs nearby. Dispatchers contacted a game warden. He said the U.S. Department of Agriculture had been contacted to take care of the cubs, but a later report indicated the cubs couldn’t be found.
A deputy later removed the body of the mother bear from the roadway.
Two vehicles collided on Wisconsin Hwy. 48, near County Hwy. V, south of Birchwood, in a call received shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Initial reports said there were injuries, and the road was blocked. A road sign was knocked down. Paged to the scene were Birchwood Police and Fire departments, Marshfield Medical Center, the Barron County Highway Department, and CCR Towing.
It was later reported that no one needed to be transported for medical treatment, and the road was reopened about 20 minutes after the crash took place.
A grass fire was reported at about 4 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 10th Street near Almena.
Almena Fire Department responded and cleared the scene about 20 minutes later.
Just before 10 p.m., a Cumberland area woman called to report “a large bear on her property,” in the 2400 block of County Hwy. H.
She was advised to “leave the bear alone and not mess with it.” The woman reported the bear left, but that it later returned. Dispatchers advised her to keep her trash locked away.
Sunday, July 7
Rice Lake Fire and Police departments went to the corner of Allen Street and Royal Crest Drive Sunday morning after a woman called to report “some (ducklings) trapped in a sewer, (and) the mama duck is circling the drain and is very upset.”
Police officers used a crowbar to remove the grate, and captured the baby ducks with a fishnet. They were returned to the mother duck.
Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, someone found an un-detonated mortar left over from the Cumberland fireworks show, sitting on a dock in the 1900 block of Superior Avenue. Cumberland police and firefighters responded to a location and retrieved the shell.
What started out as the report of a two-vehicle crash near Stump Lake Liquor, near Rice Lake, was later changed to a drunk driving arrest, according to a 911 call made shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
Dispatchers were told that the driver was taken into custody, and that the vehicle he was driving was locked and parked next to Miller’s Cheese House.
