Complete election results in a race for the Wisconsin Assembly 75th District seat showed a decisive victory Dave Armstrong, but with some otherwise Republican voters breaking for Democrat John Ellenson.
Armstrong’s margin was 20,108 to 12,141 in the district, of which Barron County makes up about 75 percent. Armstrong’s vote total was 15,343 in Barron County, lower than vote totals for Republicans Rep. Tom Tiffany (15,936) and President Donald Trump (15,803).
By comparison, Ellenson got 9,618 votes in the county, many more than fellow Democrats Tricia Zunker (9,119) and Joe Biden (9,194).
The majority of that 500-600 or so vote difference went to Ellenson. Of course, it was little consolation in a lopsided race in which voters seemingly brushed off Armstrong’s controversial social media presence and saw positives in his service on a number of local government commissions and organization boards.
Armstrong, who will continue to serve as director of Barron County Econnomic Development, released the following statement last week: “First, I am humbled and honored to be chosen by the voters of the 75th Assembly District to represent them in the Legislature. Thank you so much to those who put their trust in me. Thank you to Rep. Romaine Quinn who has been a great mentor during this entire process and has helped this campaign tremendously. I have some big shoes to fill and I join the people of the 75th District thanking you for your service to our state.”
“I cannot wait to get to Madison to bring our Northwestern Wisconsin values to the Legislature. I cannot wait to get to work to ensure that our way of life is protected and this part of the state gets its piece of the pie. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get our economy back on track, get people back to work, and find ways to bring affordable, workforce housing to areas across the state that need it. My background in economic development makes me uniquely qualified to help accomplish these goals and that is what I plan to do.
“I encourage my constituents to reach out to my office any time and I will do everything I can to help you and represent your best interests. Now let’s get to work!”
Representative-Elect Armstrong will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony in the State Capitol in Madison on Jan. 4, 2021. A ceremonial, in-district inauguration will be announced in the coming weeks and will take place in Barron County.
Ellenson could not be reached for comment.
The seat is being vacated by Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron), who decided against running for reelection after three terms in the State Assembly.
