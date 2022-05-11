A former Cumberland resident, Marcos L. Maldonado, who allegedly fled Barron County in fall 2020 and was arrested in Texas more than five months later remains in jail more than 14 months after being charged with felony drunk driving, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Court records said that 54-year-old Marcos L. Maldonado is approaching the end of his 14th month as a jail inmate.
Since he was returned to Barron County in March 2021, Maldonado, age 54, wrote numerous letters asking to be released and to have the felony charges reduced to misdemeanors, court records said.
He fired one public defender, asked (unsuccessfully) to fire a second attorney, asked for a special diet while in jail. More recently, he went on a hunger strike, and asked the court to stop an investigation of his mental health, court documents added.
Well over a dozen court hearings have taken place in the case. Yet another is scheduled next Monday, May 16, 2022.
District Attorney Brian Wright said Monday, May 9, that because the defendant is involved in an open case, he couldn’t make a comment about the apparent 14-month standoff with county law enforcement authorities.
Jail Capt. Tim Evenson said that the defendant was transferred to Barron County in March 2021 after his arrest in Maverick County, Tex.
Asked if jail officials have faced any additional challenges during the defendant’s lengthy incarceration, Evenson said no, but that the jail was doing “more intense observation.”
