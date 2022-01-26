Selling timber for profit, maintaining relationships with ATV, snowmobile and “silent sports” organizations, and fighting threats posed by pests and invasive species, will characterize work in Barron County’s forests in the coming year, according to a program approved Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, by the County Board of Supervisors.
Forest activities will be financed in part with a state grant estimated at about $16,000, according to County Administrator Jeff French.
The 2022 work plan is part of a larger document approved a year ago, which outlines goals, objectives and activities for the next 15 years in the county’s more than 16,000 acres of forest, swamps, lakes, streams and other geographic features.
County Forester John Cisek said that this year’s work plan calls for timber sales on 335 acres of county forestland in the towns of Maple Plain, Bear Lake and Cedar Lake.
The income-producing timber sales are based on state law dating back to 1927, when counties were exempted from having to pay a tax on forest production.
According to the 15-year forest plan, the law was amended in 1963 to help compensate counties for the costs they incur for owning and maintaining forests. It also called for townships to get annual revenue of 30 cents per acre and a minimum of 10 percent of stumpage income from their County Forestlands.
According to the work plan, the county completed five sales for timber harvesting during 2021, and two more sales are expected this year. Income totaled $216,519.19 from timber contracts last year. Four sales are currently under contract.
The report predicts that County Forestland “will see a natural conversion of oak to northern hardwood. The county will continue efforts to maintain oak ... through ... regeneration harvest, fire and timber stand improvement.”
Two areas were sprayed last year to control buckthorn, one at the Owen Anderson Rifle Range, the other in the Silver Creek forest south of County Hwy. D between Sixth and Seventh streets in the towns of Turtle Lake and Vance Creek.
The plan also forecasts a “bleak” future for ash trees in county forests, which are vulnerable to emerald ash bores. The plan calls for the sale of “many ash trees” with each new timber contract.
Recreation
The county works with snowmobile clubs so that “trails are placed on existing forest access roads, (which) often eliminates the need for brushing.” About nine miles of snowmobile trails are on county-owned forestland.
With the cooperation of the Cumberland Area Ski Touring Association, the county operates a half-mile lighted cross country ski trail near Upper Waterman Lake, about six miles northwest of Cumberland.
There are four and one-half miles of snowshoe trails in the county forests.
Most county forest is closed to ATV use, but a two-mile trail was completed near the Loch Lomond development, near Birchwood, in 2021.
One of two county-owned rifle ranges is in a county forest. The Owen Anderson Rifle Range, near Arland, is on county-owned forestland surrounding the Hay River.
Portions of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail pass through County Forestlands, especially in the towns of Cedar Lake, Bear Lake and Maple Plain. Equestrian trails are located in forestland in the town of Bear Lake, and fishing piers for the disabled are available on Turtle Creek in southwestern Barron County.
Mountain bike trails have been developed on county forestland in the Silver Creek area and the town of Doyle, east of Rice Lake.
