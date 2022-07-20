The Barron County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution and ordinance at its Monday, July 18, meeting prohibiting the use of private funding to administer elections.
At best, the resolution puts limits on the Barron County clerk, but even that is unclear.
“We can’t even control our county clerk,” said board chair Louie Okey, alluding to the fact that the county doesn’t have direct power over an elected official.
The county ordinance has no bearing on whether or not any city, village or town can accept donations to administer elections.
“We can’t really tell those other people what to do,” said Okey.
But, passing 26-3, the resolution does make a statement on how elected county leaders feel about the issue, which was thrust upon the board by the Barron County Republican Party. And now local municipalities will likely face the same pressure to make a determination on the matter.
Private election funding has become a hot button issue largely because of grants from nonprofits like the Center of Tech and Civic Life. The center, which is funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, directed more than $10 million in 2020 to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help conduct the election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among local communities, the City of Rice Lake received a $10,000 grant and the City of Barron, City of Chetek, Town of Rice Lake and Town of Stanfold each received $5,000, according to a list compiled by the Wisconsin State Journal.
Each municipality found various uses for the funds, such as personal protective equipment for election workers, outside ballot drop boxes, envelopes and labels, ballot security storage, signage and postage.
Voting against the resolution were supervisors Bob Rogers, District 1 — Chetek; John Banks, District 2 — Chetek; and Pete Olson, District 12 — Barron.
Olson, who is also a Barron alderman, said local election administrators should be trusted to accept or deny grants themselves.
“I think they’re quite capable of considering revenue on a case by case basis,” said Olson.
Olson said money is always tight for local governments and the CTCL grant that Barron received offset costs for things the city would have purchased anyway.
“I think it would be irresponsible to not consider all sources of revenue,” he said.
Other business considered by the board included:
• Suspending a decision on new rules and procedures, including limiting virtual attendance for supervisors and adding restrictions to public comment.
Earlier this month the board’s executive committee voted to recommend a limit of three virtual appearances at county board meetings and no virtual attendance at meetings of certain committees.
But on Monday Okey said the board would wait until renovations are complete at the government center auditorium.
“It would be nice to wait and see how that works,” he said.
The new draft of rules also includes language limiting public comment to residents and property owners of Barron County. The rules also state that written public comments will not be read aloud, but will be entered into the official meeting minutes.
• Approved spending $10,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on upgrading broadcasting equipment at Rice Lake Community Media, a public access station that provides information on county activities.
• Approved raising the wages of the county’s 19 Meals on Wheels delivery drivers from $7.50 per hour to $10 per hour. It is the drivers’ first pay raise since 2009.
