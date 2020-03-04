The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, of a vehicle striking a student boarding a school bus in the village of Radisson.
Initial investigation of the crash indicates Geralynne A. Berg, 63, of Hayward, was driving a GMC Terrain east on Wis. 27/70 and approached a school bus loading students. According to a press release issued by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Berg approached the school bus at the intersection of Martin Street.
Berg passed the school bus on the right side of the bus, hitting one of the students attempting to board the bus. The student, a 4-year old girl, was under the front of Berg’s vehicle when she stopped, according to the press release.
The young student was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and was later released.
Berg was taken into custody for recklessly causing injury and issued multiple citations for traffic offenses.
Responding to the incident were deputies from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Sawyer County Ambulance and the Radisson Fire Department.
