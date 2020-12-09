Jenny (Gordon) Kittelson, of Clayton, has not seen her husband, Don, in person for nearly a month.
Stricken in early November with COVID-19, Kittelson, 55, who serves as chief of the Clayton Fire Department, was taken to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, on Nov. 11, as his symptoms worsened to include a high fever, pneumonia and meningitis, according to the Clayton Fire Department Facebook page. He was sedated, put on a ventilator, and was given an IV to deliver fluids and antibiotics.
“I’ve seen him (via Google) but he is pretty sedated and can’t respond,” Jenny Kittelson said Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in a telephone interview.
“He has not had a fever for the past day,” she added. “If he keeps improving, the next step is to transfer him to an acute care hospital and, eventually, get him off the ventilator. Then comes speech and physical therapy. He’s going to have to learn to talk again, and, as far as physical therapy, he’s been on his back for more than a month.”
Clayton native Don Kittelson works as a milk truck driver for Roberts, Wis.-based Miller Transfer. His wife said Don keeps a truck at his home and picks up milk at many area farms, making deliveries to customers like the Comstock Creamery. He and Jenny are the parents of three grown children ages 30, 28 and 22, including two daughters who live nearby, and a son in La Crosse.
“His dad, Harold (Kittelson) was on the Clayton Fire Department, and it was one of (Don’s) dreams to do that, too,” Jenny added. “He’s been with the department for 34 years.”
Outpouring of support
Thanks to social media, it didn’t take long for word of Kittelson’s illness to get around the volunteer fire department community in Barron and adjacent counties.
Interest in the chief’s predicament increased after a televised news story out of the Twin Cities last weekend.
Ground signs have begun to appear in Barron, Cameron, Prairie Farm and other area locations, inviting people to support the Kittelson family.
Mike Romsos, Barron-Maple Grove Fire Chief, said his department gave a cash donation at Clayton last Friday, Dec. 4.
“We also picked up 20 yard signs,” Romsos said Sunday, Dec. 6. “At our department meeting Monday (Dec. 7), we’re going to talk about what else we’d like to do. We may invite other departments to match our donations.”
Romsos said he and Assistant Chief Ben Cole spent some time talking with Jenny Kittelson last week.
“She spoke with us for quite a while,” he said. “She said it’s amazing how the other departments were helping out.”
Romsos said the network of support is due, in part, to the amount of communication among area fire departments – especially when it comes to providing (or asking for) mutual aid at major fire events.
“I knew Don a little,” he added. “I met him at a fire chief’s meeting.”
Fundraising continues
Jenny Kittelson said her husband’s medical expenses are being taken care of. She is a full-time, night-shift worker at a Polk County nursing home, and her health insurance benefits are being used for Don’s treatment.
As for the continuing donations, Jenny said she’s considering whether they might be used to modify their home and, possibly, help pay for a vehicle.
“Right now, I’m driving a Chevy Cobalt, but Don is 6-foot-2 and weighs 280 pounds – or, he did before he got sick,” she said. “That’s not an easy vehicle for someone like him to get in and out of.”
For further information, visit the Clayton Fire Department Facebook page and/or contact Jenny Bergmann, second assistant chief.
