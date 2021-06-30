An 18-year-old Barron man faces more than $600 in fines after leading Barron County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed dirt bike chase that went through parts of the Dallas and Barron areas before his arrest on Tuesday afternoon, June 22, 2021, according to dispatch logs and Barron County Court records.
The defendant was identified as Darren E. Hegna. Court records said he is due to make an appearance Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in connection with three county highway ordinance violations.
Dispatch logs said a deputy reported he was chasing a dirt bike into a farm field on County Hwy. U, south of Barron, shortly before 2:30 p.m. June 22.
The deputy told dispatchers the fleeing bike went through crops before he discontinued the chase.
The deputy later followed the fleeing bike on various town and county roads south of Barron, including 16 1/2 Street, County Hwy. D, 17 1/2 Street, and Eighth Avenue, before losing the dirt bike a second time.
The deputy reported that the fleeing bike was a blue Yamaha.
Law enforcement searched the south side of the city of Barron and the defendant was in custody by 3:45 p.m. June 22, dispatch logs said.
The defendant is charged with carelessly operating an off-highway motorcycle, operating an off-highway motorcycle on a highway, and operating without a certificate. Each carries a $232 fine, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.