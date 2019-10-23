A semi-truck loaded with mail was struck by a late model Jeep Commander with such force that the truck’s cab was nearly demolished, according to evidence gathered at the scene of the two-vehicle crash early Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, which resulted in the death of a man from Turtle Lake, according to information and photos released early this week by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The westbound semi collided with the eastbound Jeep about a mile west of Poskin just before 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
The highway was closed for more than seven hours, as investigators from the Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol gathered information and reconstructed the crash.
Killed in the crash was 44-year-old Brian M. Morris, of Turtle Lake. He was at the wheel of a 2006 Jeep Commander and going eastbound on Hwy. 8 when the vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the semi, which was driven by Robin C. Gregg, 51, a resident of the northeastern Wisconsin community of Niagara.
The report said that after the impact, the semi went into the north ditch alongside Hwy. 8 and jackknifed. The Jeep burst into flame, spun around, went into the south ditch, and turned on its side.
A photo taken at the scene shows that the fire was put out with foam.
Morris told officers at the scene that the Jeep entered his lane just before the crash.
Dispatch logs indicate that the Rice Lake Post Office was notified about the collision. At about 6 a.m. Thursday, the Post Office informed dispatchers that they were making efforts to find an alternate vehicle to continue the mail delivery.
Obituary information indicated Morris was born in Michigan and had recently started working at Jennie-O Turkey Store, Barron. A funeral service is this Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grace Community Church.
