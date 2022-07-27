PFAS “forever chemicals” have become a concern across the country and the world, but not in Barron, according to the city’s utility department.
Utilities manager Jeremy Boe said the city tested for PFAS and found no issues in any of Barron’s four wells.
The testing was made possible with funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, distributed through the State of Wisconsin. PFAS-testing is not required of municipalities, but they could apply to receive funding for testing.
“We decided as long as they were paying for it, we would volunteer,” said Boe. “Because if we did have an issue, we want to know sooner rather than later.”
PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals found in firefighting foam and everyday products like nonstick cookware and stain-resistant clothing. Research has shown links to serious health effects that include increased risk of kidney and testicular cancers, thyroid disease and fertility issues.
Other local municipalities, such as Rice Lake and Chetek, have said that they are waiting until the DNR and EPA set limits and testing requirements for PFAS.
Later this year, Wisconsin will begin regulating Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), two of the most widely used and studied chemicals in the PFAS group. Wisconsin’s new drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS combined will be 70 parts per trillion.
Over the next year, all Wisconsin municipal water utilities will test their drinking water for PFOA and PFOS based on the testing schedule established by the DNR. If a water sample exceeds 70 parts per trillion, the utility will take the steps needed to meet the new state standard. That may mean abandoning or not using a well or constructing a system to treat the drinking water.
Customers will be notified if their water utility’s PFAS sampling results exceed the state standards or the lower health advisory levels that have been recommended by Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS).
