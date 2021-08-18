The Barron County Commission on Aging is about to submit a budget request to the full County Board that would raise spending by almost 10 percent and result in a local tax levy of just under $500,000.
Commissioners voted to approve the $1,538,725 budget when they met yesterday morning, Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the County Government Center.
As the budget process moves forward, county leaders will also benefit from results of the 2020 federal Census, released last week as part of a process to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries.
And while the release has been delayed several months by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau predicts it will deliver all of the necessary information to the states by the end of September.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Commission on Aging learned that the two largest line items in next year’s budget will include:
• Nutrition – A total of just over $900,000 would be spent next year if the budget is approved. Of that, more than $267,000 will come from local property taxes.
• Transportation – The budget calls for a total expenditure of $200,000, about $36,000 of which will come from local taxes.
• Operating costs, including administrative salaries ($29,575 from local taxes) and so-called “indirect costs” totaling $147,076. County Administrator Jeff French told the commissioners that the total will help to pay the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s share of such costs as computers, heat, light, rent, depreciation, information technology and human resources costs.
The budget will now be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for consideration.
How the numbers affect Barron
Besides helping with new legislative boundaries, the Census numbers are also critically important to the Commission on Aging as the budget process moves forward.
About two-thirds of the commission’s annual expenditures come sources outside Barron County, primarily from the Older Americans Act, which gears federal funding to the elderly population in each county.
Even more important: the population of Barron County seniors is rising rapidly, a trend that dates back to the last Census in 2010.
In 2015, it was estimated that roughly one out of every four Barron County residents (out of a population of about 45,000) was a senior citizen aged 60-up.
By 2020, the aging population was expected to have grown by at least another 10 percent, according to projections by the state Department of Administration (see maps accompanying this story).
The numbers tell the story
The county’s burgeoning senior citizen population has already been noticed by the Barron-based Aging and Disability Resource Center, which also serves residents of Washburn and Rusk counties.
Local officials say that aging Barron County residents are likely to have major effects on many aspects of daily life, including medical care, housing, transportation, nutrition, and serving the needs of a growing segment of memory-impaired seniors.
According to Jennifer Jako, executive director of the Barron County Aging and Disability Resource Center, Meals on Wheels has proven to be an accurate measuring stick for Barron County’s elderly population and its day-to-day needs.
“During the pandemic, our Meals on Wheels program increased from about 200 people per day to roughly 300,” she said in a July 14, 2021, interview. “That was a shock to the system for us, and each year, for the next 10 years, it could keep going up like that.”
What makes the Meals on Wheels numbers so meaningful is that they point to the rising number of seniors who cannot easily prepare their own daily meals, but can live independently, otherwise.
“Some clients drop off and others come on, but we know there are some seniors that need just that little piece of intervention to stay in their homes,” Jako said.
Jako served on the Barron County Census Committee, a group of citizens, elected and local government officials formed in 2019 to help oversee the counting process.
In February 2020, the committee sponsored a three-hour seminar at Northwood Technical College (formerly WITC) in Rice Lake. Municipal officials discussed how to reach out to hard-to-count segments of the population – including senior citizens.
The importance of the Census has grown over the past two centuries. When it was ratified in 1787, the U.S. Constitution required the states to take a decennial (every 10-year) census because the Constitution required accurate numbers to reapportion and equalize the population of congressional districts.
But now, the stakes are higher. Much of the federal budget comes from individual and corporate income taxes, and census numbers are used to determine how much federal funding comes back to each state.
In 2016, for example, Wisconsin received more than $12,500,000,000 in federal funding for its elderly population and other groups, all of it based on census numbers.
When they attended a Census training session in February 2020, Barron County local government officials could not anticipate the problems that the Census would encounter a month later, when much of the U.S. shut down during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus cost months of additional time. According to the Census Bureau, the first round of numbers should have been available by March 2021, five months earlier than they will actually be published.
Now that Barron County is in the midst of its 2021 budgeting process, the census information will be critical in determining what the ADRC will need for next year’s budget, according to Jako.
“We use Census data to inform the county board and the members of the Commission on Aging,” she said. “I even use (census data) when we work with with (the Barron County) Public Health office.”
The rising population of elderly Barron County citizens now involves both ADRC and Public Health, Jako added.
“While we didn’t focus on the aging population before, both (Health Officer) Laura Sauve and I know we have to do it now, because of the funding that goes into it,” she said.
A Daybreak meeting
“Trailers for sale or rent, rooms to let 50 cents,” sang a group of people who met Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Barron’s First United Methodist Church. Janelle Peterson sat at the keyboard of a piano in the church parlor, carefully playing the half-century-old Roger Miller country western hit song.
The singers cooperated enthusiastically. One of them kept time with the music, clapping his hands or striking the table with his palms.
Barron County ADRC conducts two of these weekly “Daybreak” meetings -- for memory-challenged adults -- at locations that include Barron and Rice Lake.
They’re intended to stimulate the mind, improve mental attitude by socializing, and offer respite to caregivers.
Alisa Lammers, who directs the countywide program for the ADRC, said the pandemic halted Daybreak for 15 months, from March 2020 until June 2021.
“It was extremely difficult for both the Daybreak guests and their caregivers during the pandemic,” Lammers said in a July 27 email.
“Those living with dementia had decreased stimulation; some experienced rapid decline in their condition. Caregivers experienced increased stress and frustration because of the isolation.”
Daybreak program coordinator Shellie Lyste kept in touch with the guests and their caregivers by phone to offer advice and encouragement. But, judging by the upbeat spirits among the singers on July 20, it was both a relief and a joy to be in each other’s physical presence once more.
Like other ADRC programs, Daybreak derives at least some of its funding from federal sources, including the Older Americans Act.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service lists the Census as a measuring stick for no less than 36 separate kinds of federal funding for seniors, according to a research paper released by the agency in March 2019.
And the numbers are growing in Barron County, too, Lammers said.
“Barron County has 1,230 people living with dementia in the community (not including nursing homes),” she said. “This number (is expected to) increase by 68 percent in the next 15 years.”
The older one gets, the greater the risk for dementia – it’s that simple, according to Lammers.
But the public can help, too, she said.
“People can volunteer their time as a Daybreak friend,” Lammers said. “Individuals or businesses can sponsor a Daybreak participant by paying their attendance fees. We also accept monetary donations to the program.”
For information or to make a donation, call Lammers at (715) 537-6225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.