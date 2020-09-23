With criticism mounting over a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel story regarding his posts in alleged admiration of Ku Klux Klan figure David Duke and the international ultra-conservative group QAnon, 75th Dist. State Rep. candidate David Armstrong continued to do damage control this week, purchasing advertisements in area newspapers to defend himself.
In the ad, Armstrong said people should recognize him as “a champion for building Barron County and embracing diversity and inclusion.”
Journal-Sentinel political columnist Daniel Bice’s story took Armstrong to task for social media posts, pointing out that the candidate had (among other things) put a video on Twitter in which Duke suggested that blacks are more likely than whites to have ancestors who owned slaves before the Civil War. The post, from 2015, ends with a remark attributed to Armstrong: “Apologies are due by who to whom?”
Armstrong’s opponent, Barron School District counselor John Ellenson, said that when Bice called him for a comment, “my reaction was – what? And I asked (Bice), did you say David Duke? I couldn’t believe it.”
Ellenson said he understood Barron County is conservative, “but we’re not people of hate. For my friends and neighbors, liberal and conservative, this kind of thinking is outside our realm.
“And now you get into this new layer on QAnon,” Ellenson said. “That’s white supremacy, that’s an organization that has been called a domestic terrorist threat by the FBI.”
Ellenson declined to comment when asked about whether Armstrong should drop out of the campaign.
“My opponent has bigger issues than what I think about his quitting the campaign,” he said. “He has some personal reflection to do that goes way, far beyond the campaign. He can do what he wants. But he must really look within himself (and ask) is this who I am and what I stand for?”
Meanwhile, Armstrong got a vote of support from current 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine Quinn, who is not running for re-election and has become Armstrong’s campaign treasurer.
“The way people want to portray David is not the real David,” Quinn said Monday, Sept. 21. “If I thought he was basing his judgments on the color of people’s skin, I wouldn’t have asked him to run” for the seat. “I continue to absolutely stand behind him,” he added.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 22, Armstrong said he’d spoken with contacts from his economic development work who were “stunned and frankly angered by the racist labels (his critics) have tried to attach to me. It’s been a universal ‘that’s not you’ from them.”
Armstrong said he’d been contacted by “friends and business partners (of color) saying they wanted to … do a fundraiser to kill these accusations for good.”
