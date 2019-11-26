Just in time for one of the busiest travel periods on the calendar, a major snowstorm is predicted for Barron and surrounding counties from late Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, Nov. 26-27, 2019.
At 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, the National Weather Service announced that “due to some uncertainties in the snowfall amounts, it was issuing a Winter Storm Watch for a swath of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The warning predicted from six to 10 inches of snow in portions of northwestern Wisconsin, as well winds gusting up to 35 mph, along with blowing and drifting snow.
Area television stations predicted up to eight and one-half inches of white stuff for Barron and adjoining counties by the time the storm ends Wednesday.
Because of high winds and blowing snow, “travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning,” the Weather Service added.
Counties in the watch area include Barron, Polk, Dunn, Rusk, and Chippewa, as well as other regional counties.
Communities in the path of the storm include Barron, Rice Lake and Ladysmith.
