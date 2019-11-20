An 18-year-old Cumberland man is due to make an appearance today in Barron County Circuit Court in connection with charges in four separate cases that range from child sex assault to second-degree reckless injury and felony bail jumping.
Emmanuel Torres, 2133 U.S. Hwy. 63, Cumberland, has been free on cash bond since a Nov. 7 court appearance in connection with the alleged stabbings of a father and son during a confrontation at Anderson Park on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Torres is also scheduled for a hearing today in connection with the alleged sex assault of a 13-year-old girl in Cumberland last June, as well as charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor “sexual contact with a child,” court records said.
According to criminal complaints, the initial charge stemmed from an incident on June 24, when, according to the 13-year-old victim, the defendant assaulted her while they took a swim in Beaver Dam Lake on June 24.
The second case was originally filed as a felony charge of second-degree child sex assault and felony bail jumping, but it was dismissed by the court and was later re-filed as a misdemeanor charge of “sexual contact with a child age 15-under.”
The amended charge was filed on Oct. 11. The complaint described an incident that allegedly took place Sept. 28 at a Rice Lake home. More than a week later, on Oct. 9, the father of the alleged 15-year-old victim said she had engaged in a sex act with the defendant after a high school dance on Sept. 28.
Three days after the misdemeanor charge was filed (Oct. 14), the defendant was charged with felony bail jumping for violating conditions of bond that prohibited him from having “unsupervised contact with juvenile girls” outside his own family.
The complaint said the defendant allegedly gave two 15-year-old girls a ride from the Barron Area Community Center to a local store.
It was that incident that allegedly led to the Oct. 31 confrontation at Anderson Park, according to the criminal complaint. The stabbings allegedly stemmed from a dispute between the defendant and the younger of the two stabbomh victims, regarding the defendant’s alleged association with one of the 15-year-old Barron girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.