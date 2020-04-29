A more than $20 million federal loan approved just under two years ago will continue to pay dividends for internet subscribers in the News-Shield circulation area, as Cameron-based Mosaic Telecom extends fiber optic service to customers in the Dallas and Ridgeland areas.
The project began Monday, April 20, and is expected to upgrade Internet speed to one gigabyte per second (one billion pieces of information per second) to 930 customers in two telephone exchanges, the company announced Thursday, April 23, 2020. In all, the project involves some 230 miles of fiber optic cable.
In August 2018, Mosaic Telecom secured a $21.4 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Cameron-based cooperative received the funding as part of the USDA’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Community Connect Grant programs, federal sources announced. USDA announced the money was intended to “improve outside plant facilities in four of (the company’s) six (telephone) exchanges -- Almena, Cameron, Dallas and Ridgeland.”
In all, the funding was intended to enable Mosaic to “construct 675 miles of fiber-to-the-premises and install associated electronics,” USDA said. In all, the funding was expected to improve service for about 2,700 subscribers.
In its April 23, 2020, announcement, Mosaic Telecom said it has contracted with New Richmond, Wis.-based Tjader and Highstrom to construct the fiber optic network in Dallas and Ridgeland.
“Mosaic’s commitment to the cooperative continues with a substantial infrastructure investment to these rural communities in Barron County,” said Mosaic CEO Domenico Fornaro.
“People are relying on the internet for work, school and connecting to loved ones,” continued Fornaro. “It’s more important than ever that as many people as possible have access to the best connection possible. That’s our biggest motivation right now.”
At the time it secured the loan, Mosaic announced it offered a standard bit speed of between three and 20 megabytes per second. However, the new fiber optic lines would offer customers internet access about 1,000 times faster than that.
The company said its loan would be spread over 20 years (until 2038), and would be repaid with both a fixed interest rate and variable rates.
When it announced the Mosaic loan in August 2018, USDA said the Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan Program is aimed at helping to pay for “broadband deployment into rural communities where it is not yet economically viable for private sector providers to deliver service.”
Eligible applicants included for-profit corporations, non-profits, federally-recognized Native American tribes, and most state and local governments.
The funding was intended to “help rural communities extend access where broadband service is least likely to be commercially available, but where it can make a … difference in the quality of life for people and businesses,” USDA added.
The Mosaic loan was part of a total of $97 million awarded by USDA for a dozen projects across 11 states, and continued a process by which Mosaic had been upgrading internet services to business and residential customers.
According to the Washington, D.C.-based National Telephone Cooperative Association, Mosaic has also installed fiber optic internet for business customers including Almena-based Saputo Cheese, Inc., Four-Mile Creek Dairy, Hillsdale, and Almena-based Trovata Entertaiment, which books live music and stage appearances for U.S. service members overseas.
