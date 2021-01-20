Vaccines to help immunize Barron County residents against COVID-19 have been available since early January 2021.
The state of Wisconsin continues rolling out the vaccine – first, to frontline medical workers and, next, to vulnerable populations in elderly care facilities, as well as their caregivers.
As the process goes on, the introduction of new vaccines is likely to have an influence on how soon the rest of the population can get their shots (or as many people who actually want them).
In a series of question-and-answer responses, local sources contacted by the News-Shield cautioned area residents to remember that governments and medical facilities must focus only on approved vaccines already on the ground and ready for distribution.
Still, there is promising news that other vaccines may soon become available (see related story).
Responding to questions were:
• Sarah Turner, public health specialist, Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, office of Public Health
• Christy Moravitz, communications and outreach coordinator for Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake, part of Marshfield Medical System.
• Dan Lea, media relations, public affairs, Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
News-Shield -- What kinds of vaccines are available in Barron County, and is there enough cold storage capacity for them?
Turner – Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed in the United States (and Barron County). The Moderna vaccine only requires normal freezer/refrigerator temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine does require ultra-cold storage and is stored in regional “hubs.” From the hub, the vaccine is distributed and held at refrigerator temperatures, (which) requires that it be used within 5 days.
Moravitz -- In Rice Lake, we are using Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Our cold storage is in Marshfield. Marshfield sends our sites the doses they need for three to four days. Once thawed, the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator for 120 hours.
Lea -- Mayo Clinic Health System has been supplied with the Pfizer vaccine. We have sufficient cold storage for our supply.
News-Shield – A reader tells us that Johnson and Johnson is preparing (its) one-shot vaccine for February. Is this true? What is the storage temperature needed for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Turner -- I do not have any information on Johnson and Johnson vaccines. I am only aware of Moderna and Pfizer.
Lea -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services determines which vaccine each site receives. To date we have only received the Pfizer vaccine.
News-Shield -- Another reader mentions hearing that some leftover vaccines have been discarded after rounds of frontline vaccinations have been completed (possibly because the vaccine was exposed to higher temperatures long enough as to make its efficacy questionable). Is there any truth to that?
Turner -- All Barron County hospital systems are committed to using every dose of COVID vaccine.
Moravitz -- We have worked hard to accurately identify the number of vaccines needed while keeping in mind the timing in which they need to be used by, to eliminate the potential for waste.
Lea -- Matching the exact number of doses available each day with patients and staff is a challenge. Our process is very efficient and designed to use every dose with minimal waste.
News-Shield—Have all the frontline medical people received shots? If not, is there an estimate of how much time it may take to complete the process?
Turner -- Public Health’s understanding that all of our medical systems have been able to offer vaccine to their frontline health care providers and are now vaccinating frontline health care providers who work outside of hospital systems.
Moravitz -- We have begun the second vaccination for employees who’ve waited the required three weeks between vaccinations.
Lea -- Mayo Clinic has offered the vaccine to all frontline staff. Participation is voluntary and staff (can) choose a time that works best. As a result, it is difficult to predict when we will be finished with our own employees.
News-Shield – Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it will work with major retailers to distribute the vaccine. Do you know if either CVS or Walgreens will receive any vaccines soon?
Turner -- There are several pharmacies in Barron County approved to be COVID Vaccinators. At this time none have received any COVID vaccine for general distribution.
Editor’s note: CVS Pharmacy, Barron, was asked to comment, but did not respond before deadline Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
