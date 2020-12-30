What was just another mundane afternoon for people traveling or residing along Mill Street was suddenly disrupted Monday when a loud shot rang out followed minutes later by flashing lights and sirens.
Tiana Dwyer, 18, said she was walking home from work not paying much attention to her surroundings. But she heard tires squealing and noticed a red truck stopped north of the railroad tracks on Mill Street, with a black car directly behind. She saw someone get out of the truck and approach the car.
She said she heard some yelling, and after she had walked past, heard a loud pop that sounded like a muffler backfiring.
A block north Duane Roberts was sitting in his chair watching TV when he heard the pop.
“I looked out the window, thinking maybe a car hit our mailbox,” he said. “Then I saw a black car with bad muffler take off. After a minute or so, [a squad car] was flying by our house.”
The railroad crossing is just yards from Suzi Ziemel’s apartment. She looked out at the parking lot after hearing the shot.
“I saw a red truck stopped at the railroad track facing south, then I saw a shadow of a person run in the snow leading over the tracks to the south on foot. Then lights and sirens!” she said.
Ziemel didn’t know who the person was, but another witness who had pulled into the parking lot said he had been chasing after someone involved in a shooting. She was advised to go back into her home and lock the doors.
“It was a little frightening,” she said.
Ziemel said the victim was across the road from her apartment near the curb on the east side of Mill Street. She said the red truck remained at the crossing for quite a while before being towed away.
Dwyer, having walked past before hearing the shot, said she didn’t know what just happened when the black car sped past her to Highway 8 and turn right.
“I didn’t think it was a serious thing,” she said. “I did glance back, but I really couldn’t tell what was happening.”
But there was something unnerving about the black car as it passed her.
“They were looking me kind of strange. I was worried about that,” she said. “I was just trying to get home.”
Dwyer was still walking when she saw the first squad car speed toward the scene. Dwyer told her mom what she saw when she got home. Later that night she was shocked to learn the news.
