Members of the Barron County Board of Supervisors Highway Committee chose Chippewa Falls-based CBS Squared to do a space needs and basic design study for a new garage for the Barron County Highway Department, County Administrator Jeff French said Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
CBS Squared was one of three design companies interviewed on the morning of Nov. 20 by the committee.
The committee also interviewed Kueny Architects LLC, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; and Barrientos Design and Consulting, of Milwaukee, before choosing CBS Squared.
County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said the interviews took place in closed session at the Highway Department offices in Barron. Each consultant provided information about how it would go about designing a new building to house the county’s fleet of dump trucks, snowplows and related equipment.
The new facility will replace the county’s existing highway garage, built in 1947. The county has added a long-term borrowing plan in its 2020 budget to finance the construction of the new garage. Space in the budget was created after the county finished paying off the cost of the Barron County Justice Center this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.