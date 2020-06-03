A total of eight Barron County sheriff’s deputies, including Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, assisted St. Croix County with patrols last weekend in the aftermath of the unrest in the Twin Cities metro area following the death of George Floyd.
St. Croix County declared a state of emergency on Saturday evening, May 30, as a precautionary measure amid the civil unrest in the neighboring Twin Cities, Minn. In addition, Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor appealed to Gov. Tony Evers last weekend, asking for assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson asked the sheriffs of neighboring counties to provide extra support and high visibility patrol, said Fitzgerald.
“We sent six deputies over, including myself on Saturday night and two on Sunday,” said Fitzgerald. The sheriff and deputies did patrols similar to the patrols they do in Barron County.
“There were no incidents that took place in Hudson, and we were sent home early on Saturday night and Sunday night,” Fitzgerald said. “We were actually treated very well by the citizens of Hudson—there were lots of thank you’s, high fives, prayers for law enforcement and even people buying us food from the restaurants.”
He said there were about 25 officers from the area on duty in St. Croix County.
Providing assistance to St. Croix County and the city of Hudson would cost Barron County in terms of overtime for deputies, but Fitzgerald said he would not bill for the costs. Other counties had provided aid to Barron County in the past, Fitzgerald said. “[ ... ] we owe a lot of counties, including Hudson and St. Croix County, for sending over people to help us during the Closs case, and we did not get one bill from anyone during that case.”
