Barron County’s outbreak of COVID-19 continues at a rate so high that local health authorities continue to recommend that people stay at home as much as possible, according to the weekly report issued Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, by the county’s Department of Health & Human Services Public Health office.
But Barron County isn’t alone. For the first time since the virus alert began in March 2020, all 72 Wisconsin counties report the COVID-19 case rate at more than 25 per 100,000 population, putting the entire state at the same high alert level.
On Monday, Nov. 2, Barron County reported two new deaths related to the coronavirus. Both of the individuals were in their 90s and suffering from underlying health conditions, Laura Sauve, public health officer, reported.
Since the outbreak began in March, the county reported 1,388 cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 2, nine total deaths, 13,957 individuals tested and a recovery rate of 75.7 percent (or 1,051 individuals).
Young and old age groups have significantly lower incidence of the disease, according to county statistics.
Just 12 percent of all cases involve those under age 19, while the rate among senior citizens over age 70 was 11.5 percent as of Monday, according to county statistics.
Active adults continue to lead the county in case rates, topped by those ages 50-59, at 16 percent.
Three other age groups were all at or near the 15 percent mark, including ages 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49.
Collectively, Barron County adults ages 20-59 account for more than 60 percent of all Barron County COVID-19 cases, county statistics showed.
