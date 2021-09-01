The heavy rains and winds that struck Barron County Friday night and early Saturday, Aug. 27-28, 2021, caused minor damage, but were apparently responsible for at least two emergency incidents, according to county dispatch logs.
At 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy told dispatchers that there were several trees near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 17th Street, town of Maple Grove.
The trees were blocking the east lane of traffic, according to the dispatch logs. Authorities contacted the Barron County Highway Department, which cleared the roadway by 3 a.m. Saturday.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, a Cumberland police officer reported an insulator was sparking at the Rutabaga Festival grounds. City utility workers reported a power surge at the location.
According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network, the weekend storms dropped nearly an inch of rain near Clear Lake, and more than three quarters of an inch around Cameron and Chetek.
