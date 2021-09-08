Some considerable swings in populations will reshape Barron County Board of Supervisors districts.
Barron County as a whole saw a 2-percent increase in population from 45,870 to 46,711.
Wisconsin’s population grew 3.6 percent since 2010 to 5.9 million — lagging the national growth of 7.4 percent.
Barron County had 22 municipalities increase in population, while 14 decreased.
Rice Lake grew from 8,419 to 9,040. Barron grew from 3,423 to 3,733. Other municipalities had more modest gains, with Cumberland and Cameron gaining about 100 people, while Chetek’s population dropped from 2,221 to 2,172.
As for townships the biggest gainers were Cedar Lake—946 to 1,076—and Prairie Lake—1,532 to 1,648. The biggest drops were the Town of Rice Lake, from 3,060 to 2,813, and Maple Grove, from 979 to 877.
With 29 County Board supervisory districts in a population, the ideal population per district is 1,610. About half of the current district fell within five percent of this number and half did not.
Population changes were stark in some areas. For example, District 21 in the southeast part of Rice Lake was 19.74 percent above the 1,610 average, while adjacent district 24 was 22.66 percent below. In Barron, District 12 in the north half of the city barely changes, while District 11 in the south half was 8.9 percent above average. So District 12 will barely change, while a chunk of District 11 will be absorbed into District 10, which is mostly the Town of Barron.
The County is now working through a tight timeline to amend districts to conforming standards.
Later this month the board will vote on new district maps that will take effect next year and last a decade.
The County’s Executive Committee was presented with two new versions of the county-wide district map on Friday, Sept. 3—options A and B, presented by County Geographic Information System specialist Rhonda Sukys.
While option A kept more districts intact, option B was selected as a simpler map. .
“Option B has less deviation from ideal population, fewer municipal divisions and is perhaps a little cleaner,” said Sukys.
Sukys and County Administrator Jeff French both said they preferred option B.
“We want to have the least deviations as possible. That’s what you’re really looking for,” said French.
None of the current County Board supervisors, should they seek reelection in 2022, would be displaced by the district changes. However, hundreds of county residents will have a different supervisor representing them.
The map will be considered at a Special County Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. Wards should be adopted by municipalities by Oct. 18, and the County Board will vote once more to finalize the plan in November, before taking out election papers.
