It’s back!

The first big winter blast of snow hit Barron County and northern Wisconsin when it started falling about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and didn’t quit until 7 p.m. that evening. By that time, approximately nine inches of snow filled the sidewalks and streets of Barron. Above, a one-man plow geared up to push snow off a La Salle Street sidewalk Tuesday afternoon near the News-Shield. Barron County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said the storm did not slow down plowing on county and state roads and U.S. Highway 53. “We had 25 plow trucks out with one operator in each truck,” Servi said. See story on page 12A.

Photo by Mark Bell

As the first major storm of the winter struck Barron County Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, more than two dozen County Highway Department plows were on the roads, according to Mark Servi, county highway commissioner.

“We have 25 plow trucks out with one operator in each truck,” Servi said in a late Tuesday afternoon email.