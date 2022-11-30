As the first major storm of the winter struck Barron County Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, more than two dozen County Highway Department plows were on the roads, according to Mark Servi, county highway commissioner.
“We have 25 plow trucks out with one operator in each truck,” Servi said in a late Tuesday afternoon email.
Although the county is still in the process of moving into its new garage, Servi does not anticipate that the logistics will cause any problems for the snow plow fleet or the drivers.
“The mechanics are in the new building,” he said. “Any repairs that are needed are being performed in the new facility.”
With multi-lane and two-lane roads combined, Barron County plow operators are responsible for clearing an estimated 584 “lane miles” of county and state highways, Servi added.
Before the snow began, workers were on the roof of the old (1947-vintage) highway garage, removing the outer layer of roofing.
“They were hoping to be done late this week or early next week, weather permitting,” Servi said.
